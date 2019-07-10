About this product
*1st Place 2019 Cultivation Classic*
*1st Place 2019 WeedCon Buyers Cup*
(Suver #8 x ERB)
Suver Haze is a very special variety that performed well from Oregon to South Carolina in her inaugural year. Our first R&D facility was located along Suver Road, in the former epicenter of Oregon grass seed development. The area has a rich farming and social history and we offer this as our contribution to the legend. This strain continues to impress us with her structure, strength, stank, and cannabinoid content.
• Excels in moist climates and exhibits strong resistance to botrytis
• Our highest ever recorded CBD content producer at 25%
• Exotic sour apple flavor created by farnsene and beta-caryophyllene terpene content
Bred by Oregon CBD, Suver Haze crosses their high-performance Suver #8 and Early Resin Berry. Parent strain Suver #8 grows well in many different climates all over the US, from Oregon to South Carolina, and when crossed with Early Resin Berry, Suver Haze yields higher and finishes quicker, making it an enticing choice for hemp farmers. With a powerful aroma and flavor, Suver Haze offers notes of black pepper and sweet fruits.
About this brand
In 2021 we released the first commercial triploid cannabis seeds. Bigger yields, louder aromas, Certified Organic, Non-GMO, and high in CBD, CBG, and other minor cannabinoids.
INDUSTRY FIRSTS
• First high CBD content day-neutral (“autoflowering”) hemp (2016)
• First field trials of “early” flowering varieties, i.e. photoperiod sensitive plants that commence flower formation in July (2016)
• First pure CBG line in N. America (2017)
• First pure CBG autoflowering variety (2017)
• First substantially pure CBC varieties in N. America (2018)
• First cannabinoid free varieties in N. America (2018)
• First substantially pure CBDV lines in N. America (2019)
• First substantially pure CBGV lines in N. America (2019)
• First substantially pure CBCV lines in N. America (2019)
• First commercial triploid CBD pure varieties (2020)
• First commercial triploid CBG pure varieties (2020)
• First commercial triploid autoflower varieties (2020)
From all of us here at Oregon CBD, thank you for your interest in our work. We’re excited to share our newest creations with you and your farm as we collectively work to make the 21st century cannabis revolution a reality.