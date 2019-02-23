About this product
We have blended Mountain Mango and Cherry Wine together to make a very nice mellow effect. We have a terpene profile high in caryophyllene, pinene and myrcene, creating a strong, spicy and woody aroma.
About this strain
For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.
Cherry Wine effects
Reported by real people like you
33 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Stress
48% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
45% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
45% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
12% | medium
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Oregon Grassroot
We are a Hemp Farm in Eastern Oregon using organic growing methods for our CBD flower and Tea