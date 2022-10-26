About this product
Hemp Strain: C4 Explosive
Strain Type: Hybrid Indica Dominate
Total Cannabinoids : 14.3%
Delta 9 Content: Federally Legal In All 50 States
COA Documentation: Click Here For C4 Explosive COA Test
Strain Type: Hybrid Indica Dominate
Total Cannabinoids : 14.3%
Delta 9 Content: Federally Legal In All 50 States
COA Documentation: Click Here For C4 Explosive COA Test
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Oregon Hemp Flower
Oregon Hemp Flower is a Hemp flower company that grows, and process CBD Hemp Flower into an array of products. Delta 8 THC infused hemp flower, Delta 8 THC vape carts, Delta 8 THC Gummies, Delta 8 THC tablets, Delta 8 THC lotions & cremes. We sell direct as well as offer wholesale discounts. Call us direct for more info.