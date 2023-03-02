About this product
Hemp Strain: Frosted Lime Hemp Flower
Cannabidiol Potency: 12.7%
Farm: Oregon Hemp Flower
Top Shelf Oregon Grown Hemp Flower
100% Hand Trimmed Buds
100% Organic, No Pesticides, No Additives, No Synthetics
Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance
Federal Farm Bill Compliant
About Frosted Lime Hemp Flower Pre Rolls
Looking for a pre-roll that delivers a smooth, uplifting experience with a sweet citrus taste? Look no further than the Frosted Lime Hemp Flower Pre Rolls by Oregon Hemp Flower. These pre-rolls are the perfect way to unwind after a long day or to share with friends during a relaxing night in.
Each Frosted Lime Hemp Flower Pre Roll is made with premium, organically-grown hemp flower, carefully selected for its high Cannabidiol content. This means you can enjoy the benefits of Cannabidiol without the psychoactive effects, making these pre-rolls perfect for beginners and seasoned hemp enthusiasts alike.
The Frosted Lime strain is a popular choice for those looking for a fruity and uplifting experience. The aroma of this strain is a combination of fresh lime and sweet citrus, making it a refreshing and invigorating choice for any time of day. The high Cannabidiol content of this strain provides a sense of calm and relaxation, while still keeping you focused and alert.
About this brand
Oregon Hemp Flower
Oregon Hemp Flower is a premier hemp flower company that offers a wide range of high-quality hemp products. As a well-established and reputable distributor, we take pride in providing our customers with the best possible products and customer service.
At Oregon Hemp Flower, we specialize in growing, processing, and selling premium CBD hemp flower products. Our product range includes Delta 8 THC infused hemp flower, Delta 8 pre rolls, Delta 8 moon rocks, CBD flower, CBD vapes, and CBD moon rocks. We offer a variety of strains, flavors, and potencies to suit every individual's unique needs and preferences.
We take great care in cultivating our hemp flower to ensure the highest quality and potency. Our hemp is grown in organic soil, free from pesticides and chemicals, and is harvested at the peak of its maturity for optimal potency and flavor. All of our products undergo third-party lab testing to ensure their purity, potency, and safety.
In addition to selling our products directly to our customers, we also offer wholesale discounts for stores and businesses. We believe in building strong relationships with our wholesale clients and work closely with them to ensure that they have the best possible products and pricing.
At Oregon Hemp Flower, we are passionate about hemp and the benefits it offers. We strive to provide our customers with the highest quality hemp products that are both enjoyable and beneficial. Visit our online store today to learn more about our products and experience the benefits of premium hemp flower. Contact: oregon-hempflower.com
