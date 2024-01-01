About this product
Hemp Strain: Grape Stank THCa Flower
Hybrid - Indoor
Cannabidiol Potency: 24.94%
Farm: Hemp Flower Co.
Top Shelf Oregon Grown Hemp Flower
100% Hand Trimmed Buds
100% Organic, No Pesticides, No Additives, No Synthetics
Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance
Federal Farm Bill Compliant
Potency:
THCa: 23.88%
Δ9-THC: 0.25%
CBDa: 0.09%
CBGa: 0.40%
CBG: 0.04%
Total Potency: 24.94%
https://hemp-flower.com/products/grape-stank-thca-flower
Grape Stank THCa Indoor Flower: Unveiling the Essence of Excellence
Welcome to the world of Grape Stank THCa Indoor Flower, a pungent hybrid cannabis strain that encapsulates the epitome of excellence. Bred from the illustrious genetic lineage of Garlic Grove and Grape Gasoline, this strain is a testament to the artistry of Compound Genetics, renowned for their commitment to quality and innovation. With its award-winning reputation and complex aroma profile, Grape Stank THCa Indoor Flower is poised to elevate your cannabis experience to new heights.
Unveiling Grape Stank
Genetic Lineage
Grape Stank THCa Indoor Flower is the product of a meticulous breeding process, carefully crafted by the skilled cultivators at Compound Genetics. By crossing Garlic Grove with Grape Gasoline, they have created a hybrid strain that embodies the best characteristics of its parent strains. The result is a pungent and potent flower that delights the senses and delivers unparalleled euphoria.
Aroma and Flavor Profile
Prepare to be enveloped by the intoxicating aroma of Grape Stank THCa Indoor Flower. With its complex nose full of sweet berries, grape, gas, and astringent citrus, this strain tantalizes the olfactory senses and leaves a lasting impression. The flavor profile mirrors the aroma, offering a symphony of sweet and savory notes that dance on the palate, culminating in a truly memorable experience.
Hybrid - Indoor
Cannabidiol Potency: 24.94%
Farm: Hemp Flower Co.
Top Shelf Oregon Grown Hemp Flower
100% Hand Trimmed Buds
100% Organic, No Pesticides, No Additives, No Synthetics
Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance
Federal Farm Bill Compliant
Potency:
THCa: 23.88%
Δ9-THC: 0.25%
CBDa: 0.09%
CBGa: 0.40%
CBG: 0.04%
Total Potency: 24.94%
https://hemp-flower.com/products/grape-stank-thca-flower
Grape Stank THCa Indoor Flower: Unveiling the Essence of Excellence
Welcome to the world of Grape Stank THCa Indoor Flower, a pungent hybrid cannabis strain that encapsulates the epitome of excellence. Bred from the illustrious genetic lineage of Garlic Grove and Grape Gasoline, this strain is a testament to the artistry of Compound Genetics, renowned for their commitment to quality and innovation. With its award-winning reputation and complex aroma profile, Grape Stank THCa Indoor Flower is poised to elevate your cannabis experience to new heights.
Unveiling Grape Stank
Genetic Lineage
Grape Stank THCa Indoor Flower is the product of a meticulous breeding process, carefully crafted by the skilled cultivators at Compound Genetics. By crossing Garlic Grove with Grape Gasoline, they have created a hybrid strain that embodies the best characteristics of its parent strains. The result is a pungent and potent flower that delights the senses and delivers unparalleled euphoria.
Aroma and Flavor Profile
Prepare to be enveloped by the intoxicating aroma of Grape Stank THCa Indoor Flower. With its complex nose full of sweet berries, grape, gas, and astringent citrus, this strain tantalizes the olfactory senses and leaves a lasting impression. The flavor profile mirrors the aroma, offering a symphony of sweet and savory notes that dance on the palate, culminating in a truly memorable experience.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Oregon Hemp Flower
Oregon Hemp Flower is a premier hemp flower company that offers a wide range of high-quality hemp products. As a well-established and reputable distributor, we take pride in providing our customers with the best possible products and customer service.
At Oregon Hemp Flower, we specialize in growing, processing, and selling premium CBD hemp flower products. Our product range includes Delta 8 THC infused hemp flower, Delta 8 pre rolls, Delta 8 moon rocks, CBD flower, CBD vapes, and CBD moon rocks. We offer a variety of strains, flavors, and potencies to suit every individual's unique needs and preferences.
We take great care in cultivating our hemp flower to ensure the highest quality and potency. Our hemp is grown in organic soil, free from pesticides and chemicals, and is harvested at the peak of its maturity for optimal potency and flavor. All of our products undergo third-party lab testing to ensure their purity, potency, and safety.
In addition to selling our products directly to our customers, we also offer wholesale discounts for stores and businesses. We believe in building strong relationships with our wholesale clients and work closely with them to ensure that they have the best possible products and pricing.
At Oregon Hemp Flower, we are passionate about hemp and the benefits it offers. We strive to provide our customers with the highest quality hemp products that are both enjoyable and beneficial. Visit our online store today to learn more about our products and experience the benefits of premium hemp flower. Contact: oregon-hempflower.com
At Oregon Hemp Flower, we specialize in growing, processing, and selling premium CBD hemp flower products. Our product range includes Delta 8 THC infused hemp flower, Delta 8 pre rolls, Delta 8 moon rocks, CBD flower, CBD vapes, and CBD moon rocks. We offer a variety of strains, flavors, and potencies to suit every individual's unique needs and preferences.
We take great care in cultivating our hemp flower to ensure the highest quality and potency. Our hemp is grown in organic soil, free from pesticides and chemicals, and is harvested at the peak of its maturity for optimal potency and flavor. All of our products undergo third-party lab testing to ensure their purity, potency, and safety.
In addition to selling our products directly to our customers, we also offer wholesale discounts for stores and businesses. We believe in building strong relationships with our wholesale clients and work closely with them to ensure that they have the best possible products and pricing.
At Oregon Hemp Flower, we are passionate about hemp and the benefits it offers. We strive to provide our customers with the highest quality hemp products that are both enjoyable and beneficial. Visit our online store today to learn more about our products and experience the benefits of premium hemp flower. Contact: oregon-hempflower.com
Notice a problem?Report this item