About this product
Hemp Strain: Strawberry Cough CBD Hemp Flower
Strain Type: Sativa Dominate
Delta 9 Content: Federally Legal In All 50 States
Delta 8 Content: Sprayed and Coated
COA Documentation: Click Here For Strawberry Cough CBD Hemp Flower COA Test
Cannabinoids Mass (%) Mass (mg/g)
Δ9-THC <LOQ <LOQ
Δ8-THC 22.2% 222.0 mg/g
THCV <LOQ <LOQ
CBDa 17.6% 176.0 mg/g
Strain Type: Sativa Dominate
Delta 9 Content: Federally Legal In All 50 States
Delta 8 Content: Sprayed and Coated
COA Documentation: Click Here For Strawberry Cough CBD Hemp Flower COA Test
Cannabinoids Mass (%) Mass (mg/g)
Δ9-THC <LOQ <LOQ
Δ8-THC 22.2% 222.0 mg/g
THCV <LOQ <LOQ
CBDa 17.6% 176.0 mg/g
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Oregon Hemp Flower
Oregon Hemp Flower is a Hemp flower company that grows, and process CBD Hemp Flower into an array of products. Delta 8 THC infused hemp flower, Delta 8 THC vape carts, Delta 8 THC Gummies, Delta 8 THC tablets, Delta 8 THC lotions & cremes. We sell direct as well as offer wholesale discounts. Call us direct for more info.