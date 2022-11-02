About this product
Hemp Strain: Suver Haze CBD Hemp Flower
Strain Type: Sativa Dominate
Delta 9 Content: Federally Legal In All 50 States
COA Documentation: Click Here For Suver Haze CBD Hemp Flower COA Test
Cannabinoids Mass (%) Mass (mg/g)
Δ9-THC <LOQ <LOQ
Δ8-THC 58.7% 587.0 mg/g
THCV <LOQ <LOQ
CBDa 20.0% 200.0 mg/g
CBGa 0.5% 5.1 mg/g
CBG 11.1% 111.0 mg/g
Strain Type: Sativa Dominate
Delta 9 Content: Federally Legal In All 50 States
COA Documentation: Click Here For Suver Haze CBD Hemp Flower COA Test
Cannabinoids Mass (%) Mass (mg/g)
Δ9-THC <LOQ <LOQ
Δ8-THC 58.7% 587.0 mg/g
THCV <LOQ <LOQ
CBDa 20.0% 200.0 mg/g
CBGa 0.5% 5.1 mg/g
CBG 11.1% 111.0 mg/g
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Oregon Hemp Flower
Oregon Hemp Flower is a Hemp flower company that grows, and process CBD Hemp Flower into an array of products. Delta 8 THC infused hemp flower, Delta 8 THC vape carts, Delta 8 THC Gummies, Delta 8 THC tablets, Delta 8 THC lotions & cremes. We sell direct as well as offer wholesale discounts. Call us direct for more info.