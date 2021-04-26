About this product
This classic heavy hitting Indica lives up to its name and is the most potent Indica currently in our gardens. Heavy trichome coverage & light brown pistils cover these big and chunky light lime buds. A long lasting HEAVY body high is what you get with this classic that’s dominant with myrcene and pinene terpenes.
9 Pound Hammer, also known as "9 Pound Hammer" and "Nine Pound Hammer," is an indica marijuana strain created by JinxProof Genetics that crosses Gooberry, Hells OG, and Jack the Ripper. These dense buds are coated in resin, offering sweet grape and lime flavors. 9 Pound Hammer hosts a terpene profile abundant in myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene with THC levels ranging between 17-21%. Effects can be heavy and long-lasting, making this strain useful for pain and stress relief. Best grown indoors, 9 Pound Hammer flowers between 50-60 days and will deliver high yields.
