About this product
This beautiful Oregon made hybrid has a bright citrus/herbal nose louder than anything we’ve seen before. Dense light, lime green buds scream loud into your nose. Heavy in Terpinolene and Myrcene, this award winning strain is one you’ll be excited to try.
About this strain
Blue Magoo, not to be confused with its look-alike Blue Goo, is a clone-only cross of DJ Short Blueberry and Major League Bud (also known as William’s Wonder F2). A fusion of berry, fruit, and other floral notes makes up the aroma and taste of Blue Magoo, resulting in a palate as colorful as its pastel purple and green buds. Blue Magoo is a favorite among patients as it combats a variety of symptoms including pain, nausea, insomnia, anxiety, and appetite loss.
Blue Magoo effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with