Dosi Sherbet (Do-Si-Do x 2 Scoops) is an Indica Hybrid. Bred by Elev8 seeds and selected by the skilled team at Oregon Roots, this rare elite Indica dominant hybrid has been a High Times Magazine Top 10 and called "one of the most delicious strains to smoke for those lucky enough to find it." A medley of pungent, Cookies-derived strains, including Grape & Orange Sherbet, this strain is a must-buy for exotic "Cannasuers" and Cookies fans. Packed with trichomes, and a smooth blend of frosty light green to pastel purples, one look (or smell) and you'll know you made the right choice.

