Logo for the brand Oregrown

Oregrown

Bubba Berry Diamonds 1g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 15%CBD

Bubba Berry effects

Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
33% of people say it helps with ptsd
