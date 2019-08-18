About this strain
Bred by Karma Squad, Crumbled Lime crosses Citron Cookies (Jillybean x GSC) with Biker Kush. Famous parents give this strain a unique flavor profile of lime, orange, and sweet flavors, with trichomes covering dense lime-green buds. Crumbled Lime is great for folks who are looking to steer away from OGs but want to keep a high potency and quality.
Crumbled Lime effects
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
64% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Headache
7% of people report feeling headache
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
21% of people say it helps with headaches
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
Oregrown
Oregrown is the premier craft cannabis company in the Pacific Northwest, headquartered in Bend, Oregon. Utilizing vertical integration, Oregrown offers its own top-shelf flower and concentrates, along with a hand picked menu of other premiere cannabis brands in its award-winning dispensaries—located in Bend, Cannon Beach and Portland.