Love Potion #9
Love Potion #9 is an indica-dominant strain with a sweet, fruity flavor and potent effects best suited for evening use.
Love Potion #9 effects
31 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
41% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
6% of people report feeling headache
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
