OreKron (Oregon)
Wookie
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Wookie effects
Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
26% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Migraines
20% of people say it helps with migraines
