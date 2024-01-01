Experience the irresistible aroma and flavor of banana cherry bread with our premium CBD hashish, crafted using the finest Colorado Cherry CBD flower. Infused with juicy banana terpenes, our CBD hashish boasts a smooth and potent CBD experience, making it a must-have in any wellness kit for CBD enthusiasts. Treat yourself to this timeless extract and reap the benefits of its delightful taste and scent.
We are proud to grow and sell high CBD Certified Organic buds containing less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC in their flower. Consequently everybody, with or without a medical license, is entitled to try our Certified Organic Flowers with complete peace of mind. We ship legally to all 50 states.