Introducing our Bubba Kush CBD Hashish, a testament to quality and craftsmanship. Created with premium CBD kief, this exquisite hashish offers a luxurious experience with every puff. Derived from the famed Bubba Kush strain, renowned for its rich aroma and soothing effects, our hashish delivers a potent blend of cannabinoids for a truly elevated experience. Indulge in the smooth texture and robust flavor of Bubba Kush CBD Hashish. Elevate your CBD journey today with this exceptional addition to our collection.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We are proud to grow and sell high CBD Certified Organic buds containing less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC in their flower. Consequently everybody, with or without a medical license, is entitled to try our Certified Organic Flowers with complete peace of mind. We ship legally to all 50 states.