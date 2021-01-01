Loading…
Organic CBD LLC

CBD Gummies: Acai

Made out of hemp extract oil, light corn syrup, salt vanilla, pectin, water, acai flavor, baking soda and citric acid. Comes in a pack of 4, 20 and 100. Each gummy contains 25mg of CBD and absolutely no THC. The suggested use is of 1-2 gummies every 4-6 hours or as needed.

Free legal shipping to all 50 states on all orders over $40.
