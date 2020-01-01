Hemp Concentrate Oil is made from Industrial Hemp. Our Hemp Concentrate, Organic Hemp Botanicals line of products contain the some of the highest, cleanest and purest hemp oil avaiable containing high amounts of (Cannabidiol) with a 100% Natural-Pure CO2 Extraction process. It is 100% Organic, Gluten Free, Non GMO Hemp and has No Heavy Metals, Insecticides or Pesticides Terpene Rich Oils oil are highly nutritious and delicious. Hempseeds are an excellent source of protein, minerals, and dietary fiber. This is the only plant that contains all of the essential fatty acids and amino acids required by the human body. Be amazed at the discoveries about the properties of the plant concentrate… Search the Web for more information!​ Organic Hemp Botanicals brings wellness to the world through ultra concentrated terpene rich oil derived from an all natural, high quality industrial plant. These essential nutrients affect a variety of body functions, including metabolism, the skin, mood, behavior, the brain, and the heart. Cannabis (/ˈkænəbɪs/) is a genus of flowering plant that includes three species (and seven taxa) or subspecies,sativa, indica, and ruderalis. The plant is indigenous to central Asia and the Indian subcontinent.