Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

GG#5 Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack

by ORGrow
HybridTHC 20%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of GG5
GG5

GG5, also known as "Gorilla Glue #5," "New Glue," and "Gorilla Glue 5," is a hybrid marijuana strain developed by GG Strains. GG5 is a potent cross of Sister Glue (GG1) and Original Glue (GG4). True to its name, the effects of GG5 are known to leave its consumer feeling “glued” to the couch in a deep state of relaxation. With a strong diesel flavor, GG5 delivers stupefying effects that are reported to be heavier than either parent strain, so patients looking for a good sleep aid, muscle relaxant, or pain reliever should keep this one on their radar. Because of the high potency of GG5, this strain is best reserved for experienced cannabis consumers. According to growers, GG5 grows as a branchy plant with large and frosty buds that appear vivid green.

GG5 effects

Reported by real people like you
90 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
24% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand ORGrow
ORGrow
Shop products
We are a tier 3 Cannabis production facility in Eastern Washington. We provide flower, edibles, and oil to licensed retailers across Washington State.