Go Time is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain bred by JinxProof Genetics. A cross between Norton and JOG Kush, this uplifting strain is perfect for perking up moods, stimulating focus, and coercing arousal. Zesty lemon aromas combine with sour, skunky diesel notes with an earthy, hashy finish. As pretty as it is potent, Go Time flowers erupt with bulging calyxes of pastel purples, pinks, and greens underneath a snow-white coat of crystal resin.