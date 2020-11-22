About this strain
A cross of two popular cultivars, Original Glue and Zkittlez, Gorilla Zkittlez has medium-to-high THC levels and is for experienced smokers. Sold as seed by leading international breeder Barney’s Farm, Gorilla Zkittlez is an indica that produces strong feelings of well-being, sedation, and creativity that may be too intense for novice consumers. This gassy strain is astringent, with a thick tropical fruit bouquet and a hint of chocolate. Gorilla Zkittlez can be grown indoors or outside and flowers in 56 to 63 days.
Gorilla Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
47% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
8% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!