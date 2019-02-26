ORGrow
Lemon Meringue Shatter 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
The Lemon Meringue strain is an uplifting sativa-dominant strain that has an incredibly lemony and nutty flavor in line with the beloved pie for which it was named. It is the child of the Lemon Skunk and Cookies and Cream strain, so the dessert-like flavor comes as no surprise.
Lemon Meringue effects
Reported by real people like you
168 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
42% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!