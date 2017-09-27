GG5, also known as "Gorilla Glue #5," "New Glue," and "Gorilla Glue 5," is a hybrid marijuana strain developed by GG Strains. GG5 is a potent cross of Sister Glue (GG1) and Original Glue (GG4). True to its name, the effects of GG5 are known to leave its consumer feeling “glued” to the couch in a deep state of relaxation. With a strong diesel flavor, GG5 delivers stupefying effects that are reported to be heavier than either parent strain, so patients looking for a good sleep aid, muscle relaxant, or pain reliever should keep this one on their radar. Because of the high potency of GG5, this strain is best reserved for experienced cannabis consumers. According to growers, GG5 grows as a branchy plant with large and frosty buds that appear vivid green.