About this strain
A gorgeous lime green and vibrant purple cultivar from Emerald Triangle Seeds, Royal Purple Kush crosses two old world indicas: Black Afghani and Bubba Kush. The well-rounded flavor profile is sweet from Black Afghani, and peppery and fruity from Bubba Kush. As for the high, it is heavier than most purp strains without being completely flooring. Royal Purple Kush is great for mid-afternoon sessions or smokers with high tolerances.
Royal Purple Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
29% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
