Skunk 47, offspring of Skunk #1 and AK-47, is a sour-smelling hybrid strain that leans far to the indica side of the family. Bred by World of Seeds Bank, Skunk 47’s parents were selected for pungent aromas and fast flowering cycles. Additionally, Skunk 47 plants have a high resistance to mold and pests. Its indica tendencies come out strong in this strain’s effects, delivering a crushing heaviness perfect for stubborn pain or sleepless nights.
Skunk 47 effects
Reported by real people like you
22 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
86% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
36% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
