Space Candy originally comes from Heroes of the Farm, who bred this hybrid strain by crossing Cherry Space Queen and Cotton Candy. The genetic combination is as decadent as it sounds, as Space Candy inherits a unique flavor profile of candied apples and sweet cherry, counterbalanced by more tame earthy notes. Its effects may take some time to taper in, but once they do, expect to experience the mind-body balance of invigorating euphoria and deep physical relaxation.