About this strain
The sativa-dominant Loud Dream from Loud Seeds was created by backcrossing a Blue Dream F1 with itself for a stable female seed. This California strain has enormous, thick, indica-looking buds that jut out from a crown of sativa leaves. Loud Dream is a sticky and bug-resistant plant with a sweet aroma.
Loud Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Creative
66% of people report feeling creative
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Focused
56% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
