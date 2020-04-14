Origyn Extracts
Mac 1 Wax 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
THC:70.9. Hybrid.
Sira Natural's Mac1 (Miracle Alien Cookies #1) is a cross of Miracle 15 and Alien Cookies giving this hybrid its fruity and earthy flavors while providing a euphoric and relaxing experience. Ethanol extraction method. Wax can be added to bowls or joints for an added boost of potency, as well as dabbed in a proper rig.
Mac 1 effects
Reported by real people like you
122 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
33% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
28% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
1% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
