Logo for the brand Origyn Extracts

Origyn Extracts

MTF Sauce Cartridge 0.5g

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD

About this product

Classification: Hybrid (Sativa Leaning)

Aroma/Flavors: Heavy notes of chocolate with fruity undertones and sweet vanilla

Patient's Report: Good for depression + pain relief + stress relief

Notes & Effects: Gradual effects provide a gentle feeling of relaxation that isn't overly sedative. Patients have noted body tingling as well as strong sensation of arousal.

MTF effects

Reported by real people like you
145 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
61% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
44% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!