Moonrock Gummies are THC FREE and offer an easy way to integrate pure cannabidiol into your daily regimen! Each gummy contains 99% pure CBD and is third party lab tested to ensure only the best quality CBD is used in our products. These CBD Isolate gummies are gluten free, non-GMO, naturally fruit flavored, and Vegan. They are ideal for your on the go needs, while at work, or even as a post workout recovery supplement. CBD has been shown to help with stress, inflammation, anxiety, depression, nausea, and insomnia. Each of our plant-based gummies contain 25mg of CBD isolate, fitting into any diet or daily routine.