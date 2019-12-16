About this product
About this strain
Chem Cookies is an indica-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdog #4 and GSC. Chem Cookies is cereberal and provides a euphoric high that will send your entire body into relaxation mode. Because this strain can make you feel extremely stoned, Chem cookies is ideal for experienced consumers with a high tolernace for THC. Chem Cookies has rich fuel flavors with notes of coffee and sweet plums. Growers say Chem Cookies produces beautiful and tightly packed buds with lime green and purple accents.
Chem Cookies effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Our water source is a glacial fed spring at the base of Mount Hood but incoming water purity is only the first step. Our water undergoes reverse osmosis filtration before nutrients are added. We use five proprietary formulas to give plants exact nutrients at the correct time and great care is taken to minimize runoff