About this strain
From Compound Genetics comes Ice Cream Man, an indica-dominant cross of Jet Fuel Gelato and Legend Orange Apricot. These tall plants produce a medium yield, and densely packed buds have a splash of orange hairs covered in icy white trichomes. Ice Cream Man smells of berries and apricots with a hint of fuel. The smoke has added notes of skunk, producing a mildly energetic and euphoric high that hits quickly.
Ice Cream Man effects
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
32% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
48% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
32% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Otis Gardens
Located in the lush Hood River Valley, our indoor Tier II garden resides in the shadow of the majestic Mount Hood. Our spring fed hydroponics gardens use only the safest organic pest control methods and are powered by 100% renewable energy. We at Otis Gardens have an uncompromising commitment to growing the highest quality cannabis. No step is spared in producing the very best.
Our water source is a glacial fed spring at the base of Mount Hood but incoming water purity is only the first step. Our water undergoes reverse osmosis filtration before nutrients are added. We use five proprietary formulas to give plants exact nutrients at the correct time and great care is taken to minimize runoff
Our water source is a glacial fed spring at the base of Mount Hood but incoming water purity is only the first step. Our water undergoes reverse osmosis filtration before nutrients are added. We use five proprietary formulas to give plants exact nutrients at the correct time and great care is taken to minimize runoff