 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Ouest
Ouest Cover Photo

Ouest

Premium Montreal Cannabis

Ouest featured photo 1

About Ouest

Grown indoors in small batches. Hand watered and hang dried. Our plants are definitely pampered. Our attention to detail produces high quality flower with robust flavours, broad terpenes, and high THC content. North Ouest, our flagship line showcases flower with a minimum THC content of 23%!

In stores nearby

There are currently no products for sale in stores near you. Visit the brand's website for more information.View all locations

Flower

more products

Available in

Canada, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan