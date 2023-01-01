Made with simple ingredients, our CBD+Delta 8 THC combination gummies pack quite the punch. One of our most popular products, these gummies are a convenient and fun way to take CBD and delta 8 in the same delicious bite.
Each gummy contains 10mg CBD and 10mg delta-8 THC for a perfect hybrid experience. Choose between a 4-count sample container, 20-count jar, or 40-count jar. Each jar is airtight with a screwable lid to maintain freshness and taste.
More than cannabis, Ounce of Hope makes big waves through the Ounce of Hope Difference. That means growing through aquaponics, extracting through a rosin press, donating excess product, giving back to the community in several ways, and doing everything possible to be more than just a cannabis brand.
Ounce of Hope currently carries a wide range of hemp-derived products, including delta-8 THC, delta-9 THC, CBD products, and more. Enjoy gummies, tinctures, topicals, softgels, vape products, beverages, edibles, flower, and even pet products. Likewise, Ounce of Hope sells fish poop, which is an ideal addition to your growing endeavors.