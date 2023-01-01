There’s a lot to love about our decadent delta-9 THC caramels, which is why you can get them in either a 4-count or now a 10-count!



Our delta-9 THC butter cream caramels are sweet and chewy, but also melt in your mouth. Melt them into your morning coffee, have them as part of your midday snack, or eat them as a sweet treat in the evening. Versatile and functional, each caramel contains 15mg delta-9 THC and 15mg CBD.

Show more