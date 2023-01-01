There’s a lot to love about our decadent delta-9 THC caramels, which is why you can get them in either a 4-count or now a 10-count!
Our delta-9 THC butter cream caramels are sweet and chewy, but also melt in your mouth. Melt them into your morning coffee, have them as part of your midday snack, or eat them as a sweet treat in the evening. Versatile and functional, each caramel contains 15mg delta-9 THC and 15mg CBD.
More than cannabis, Ounce of Hope makes big waves through the Ounce of Hope Difference. That means growing through aquaponics, extracting through a rosin press, donating excess product, giving back to the community in several ways, and doing everything possible to be more than just a cannabis brand.
Ounce of Hope currently carries a wide range of hemp-derived products, including delta-8 THC, delta-9 THC, CBD products, and more. Enjoy gummies, tinctures, topicals, softgels, vape products, beverages, edibles, flower, and even pet products. Likewise, Ounce of Hope sells fish poop, which is an ideal addition to your growing endeavors.