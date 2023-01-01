Microdose in style with our CBD+THC hard candies. A tantalizingly tasty treat, these hard candies are hard to beat! They’re a convenient, easy way to take your daily dose of CBD and delta-9 THC.
While you don’t have to microdose, our hard candies give you the option to. Available in a 4-count sample size container or a 50-count jar, each hard candy contains 2mg CBD and 2mg delta-9 THC. Hard-hitting and full of flavor, sort between nine unique fruit flavors.
More than cannabis, Ounce of Hope makes big waves through the Ounce of Hope Difference. That means growing through aquaponics, extracting through a rosin press, donating excess product, giving back to the community in several ways, and doing everything possible to be more than just a cannabis brand.
Ounce of Hope currently carries a wide range of hemp-derived products, including delta-8 THC, delta-9 THC, CBD products, and more. Enjoy gummies, tinctures, topicals, softgels, vape products, beverages, edibles, flower, and even pet products. Likewise, Ounce of Hope sells fish poop, which is an ideal addition to your growing endeavors.