Our delta-8 THC comes in all shapes and sizes to fit a range of tastes and preferences. It’s why we offer both milk chocolate and dark chocolate. For our milk chocolate lovers, choose between a 25mg sample and a 300mg bar.
Rich in flavor and potent in delta-8, you’re in for a fun ride with our chocolates. Each piece of chocolate contains 20mg delta-8 THC. Be warned – it may be hard to eat just one!
With zero artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, we’re proud to offer a naturally sweetened treat perfect for anyone that prefers the sweeter side of the chocolate spectrum.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
More than cannabis, Ounce of Hope makes big waves through the Ounce of Hope Difference. That means growing through aquaponics, extracting through a rosin press, donating excess product, giving back to the community in several ways, and doing everything possible to be more than just a cannabis brand.
Ounce of Hope currently carries a wide range of hemp-derived products, including delta-8 THC, delta-9 THC, CBD products, and more. Enjoy gummies, tinctures, topicals, softgels, vape products, beverages, edibles, flower, and even pet products. Likewise, Ounce of Hope sells fish poop, which is an ideal addition to your growing endeavors.