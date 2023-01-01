Get the full, potent effect of delta-8 THC with our reliable, convenient delta-8 softgel capsules. Each capsule contains 25mg of pure delta-8 THC distillate, so you’re in for a treat every time. And, besides the gelatin capsule itself, our distillate is the only ingredient.



It’s easy to swallow and precise, so you know exactly how much delta-8 you consume at a time. And, unlike edibles that create temptation, it’s easy to do your exact dose and then move on with your day.



Enjoy feelings of euphoria while maintaining productivity throughout the day, or ease yourself to sleep at night with the right timed dose. Or, take more than one and see where the day takes you! Experience delta-8 THC like you never have before with our delta-8 THC softgel capsules.

