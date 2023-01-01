Get the full, potent effect of delta-8 THC with our reliable, convenient delta-8 softgel capsules. Each capsule contains 25mg of pure delta-8 THC distillate, so you’re in for a treat every time. And, besides the gelatin capsule itself, our distillate is the only ingredient.
It’s easy to swallow and precise, so you know exactly how much delta-8 you consume at a time. And, unlike edibles that create temptation, it’s easy to do your exact dose and then move on with your day.
Enjoy feelings of euphoria while maintaining productivity throughout the day, or ease yourself to sleep at night with the right timed dose. Or, take more than one and see where the day takes you! Experience delta-8 THC like you never have before with our delta-8 THC softgel capsules.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
More than cannabis, Ounce of Hope makes big waves through the Ounce of Hope Difference. That means growing through aquaponics, extracting through a rosin press, donating excess product, giving back to the community in several ways, and doing everything possible to be more than just a cannabis brand.
Ounce of Hope currently carries a wide range of hemp-derived products, including delta-8 THC, delta-9 THC, CBD products, and more. Enjoy gummies, tinctures, topicals, softgels, vape products, beverages, edibles, flower, and even pet products. Likewise, Ounce of Hope sells fish poop, which is an ideal addition to your growing endeavors.