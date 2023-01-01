You’re in charge when you get to choose between 9 different exotic vape cartridge strains. Our select line includes Blueberry, Granddaddy Purp, Green Crack, Headband, Mango Kush, Pineapple OG, Strawberry Cough, Chemdog, and Garlic Cookies.



Our strains rotate in and out of stock, so be sure to grab your favorite strain while it’s available! Each 1ml cartridge contains 824mg delta-8 THC.



Please note that the vape battery is sold separately. Be sure to check out Ounce of Hope’s vape battery so you can get the bundle!

Show more