You’re in charge when you get to choose between 9 different exotic vape cartridge strains. Our select line includes Blueberry, Granddaddy Purp, Green Crack, Headband, Mango Kush, Pineapple OG, Strawberry Cough, Chemdog, and Garlic Cookies.
Our strains rotate in and out of stock, so be sure to grab your favorite strain while it’s available! Each 1ml cartridge contains 824mg delta-8 THC.
Please note that the vape battery is sold separately. Be sure to check out Ounce of Hope’s vape battery so you can get the bundle!
More than cannabis, Ounce of Hope makes big waves through the Ounce of Hope Difference. That means growing through aquaponics, extracting through a rosin press, donating excess product, giving back to the community in several ways, and doing everything possible to be more than just a cannabis brand.
Ounce of Hope currently carries a wide range of hemp-derived products, including delta-8 THC, delta-9 THC, CBD products, and more. Enjoy gummies, tinctures, topicals, softgels, vape products, beverages, edibles, flower, and even pet products. Likewise, Ounce of Hope sells fish poop, which is an ideal addition to your growing endeavors.