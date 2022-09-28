Outlander Extractions is a brand created with attention, understanding, and respect for the benefits of the entourage effect. Our tincture lines are formulated with Full Spectrum CBD (less than 0.3% THC) and carefully selected terpenes to achieve desired effects.



CBD is a natural compound that is non-intoxicating which makes it ideal for people seeking the health benefits of cannabinoids without the mind altering effects of medical marijuana. At Outlander we want to give people the opportunity to benefit from what nature has to offer in a combination that is focused for specific symptoms.



All Outlander products are Lab tested at multiple stages of the extraction process to ensure quality. It is our responsibility to provide customers with the best possible medicine and we take quality seriously. If you have any questions contact us at info@outlanderextractions.com



