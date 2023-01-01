These pineapple ginger, vegan gummies, are artfully crafted in small batches with all-natural ingredients, solventless hash and a top-shelf taste. Available in 20 count.



At P&B Kitchen we believe edibles should be a joyful experience from start to finish. That’s why we craft every product with only top-shelf, all-natural ingredients including local sun-grown cannabis. Our hash-infused gummies are vegan and made completely chemical-free, with no solvents ever. They are a labor of love, made in small batches by our expert gummy markers designed to help you feel better, laugh harder and enjoy more.



Cannabinoids Per Gummy: 5mg THC per gummy

Cannabinoids Per Container: 100mg THC

Ingredients: Sugar, Water, Tapioca Syrup, Natural Flavors, Pectin, Citric Acid, Natural Colors, Sodium Citrate, Cannabis, Coconut Oil

How to Use: We recommend starting with 1 gummy and waiting 2 hours for full effect before increasing your dose. Store in a cool, dry place.

