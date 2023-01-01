About this product
This extremely popular Cubensis variety is of unknown origin. It is speculated to have been either isolated or created by mycologist, “Mr. G,” who claimed it to be a Cubensis/Azurescens hybrid. Interestingly, many mycologists dismiss his claim as a marketing tactic, asserting that a Cubensis/Azurescens hybrid is impossible.
B+ is said to be one of the most versatile Cubensis varieties, growing in a wide range of temperatures and conditions. B+ produces large, caramel-colored caps with wide, dense stems.
B+ is suitable for spore researchers of all experience levels.
Item contents: Generously filled 10cc syringe and a 1.5” 20 gauge sterile dispensing needle.
**Descriptions and images provided for informational and educational purposes ONLY
About this brand
Pacific Northwest Spore Co.
With 45+ mushroom spore cultivars in stock and ready to ship, Pacific Northwest Spore Co., invites you to experience simply the best selection of lab-grade P. Cubensis spore syringes, and gourmet and medicinal liquid culture syringes on the market today! Freshly produced and free of contamination, our spore syringes are professionally created in our on-site laboratory.
With over 1K 5 -star customer reviews, PNW Spore Co. proudly offers the largest variety of superior quality P. cubensis spore syringes, including Golden Teacher, B+, Blue Meanie, Jedi Mind F*ck, Penis Envy strains, and more - all in stock and ready to ship within the U.S.A. and Canada. It's our passion to offer exciting, hard to find cultivars while providing exceptional customer service, the highest quality product, and fast delivery to you, our customer.
Start your mycology journey with us and experience the care and service we provide our community!
*Please note: Psilocybe cubensis spores are available for online sale for microscopy and taxonomy research purposes only. The sale of P. cubensis spores is currently not available to CA, ID, and GA*
