Melt away stress and relieve pain with this thought-provoking indica dominate hybrid that keeps you productive throughout the day. Fat Gelato features flavors of mint thanks to both parent genetics Fatso x Gelato.
Pacific Reserve
Our Hybrid Greenhouse is a state-of-the-art facility located in Monterey County. Free of salts, we grow each plant in its own pot of organic soil with organic nutrient using chemical-free pest control.
C11-0000136-LIC