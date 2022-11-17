About this product
This is summer in a jar. Mai Tai begins and ends with bright bursts of juicy pineapple, orange and lime terpenes, thanks to parent genetics Maui Waui x Tutti Fruity. A sativa dominate hybrid, Mai Tai washes you over with an intensely uplifted feeling that encourages you to be present and participate. You are incredibly happy without being overwhelmed or anxious.
Our Hybrid Greenhouse is a state-of-the-art facility located in Monterey County. Free of salts, we grow each plant in its own pot of organic soil with organic nutrient using chemical-free pest control.
