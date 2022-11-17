About this product
She has a stellar high that numbs pain and anxiety as OG elevates your mood out of a stressful space. A refreshingly sweet and sour strain, Margy’s complex notes of fuel and skunk are combined with hints of bubble gum, thanks to Sour Dub crossed with Chem.
Our Hybrid Greenhouse is a state-of-the-art facility located in Monterey County. Free of salts, we grow each plant in its own pot of organic soil with organic nutrient using chemical-free pest control.
