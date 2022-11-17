About this product
A quarter, rolled.
10 x 0.7g prerolled joints.
Tropical terpenes that crush depression, negative thoughts, feelings, and anxiety so your creative energy can flow. Maui Crasher, an indica leaning hybrid created by crossing Maui Bread x Wedding Crasher provides you with a sweetened papaya flavor.
About this brand
Pacific Reserve
Our Hybrid Greenhouse is a state-of-the-art facility located in Monterey County. Free of salts, we grow each plant in its own pot of organic soil with organic nutrient using chemical-free pest control.
State License(s)
C11-0000136-LIC