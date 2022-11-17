About this product
Obsessively Conscious Cultivation. Unwind tension and negativity with OCC. We invited Wedding Crasher to RSVP flavors of vanilla and fruit punch so Orange Cookies could lend its twist of tangerine to the occasion. OCC lifts your thoughts to a state of happiness with deeply calming effects that come on quick and come down easy.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pacific Reserve
Our Hybrid Greenhouse is a state-of-the-art facility located in Monterey County. Free of salts, we grow each plant in its own pot of organic soil with organic nutrient using chemical-free pest control.
State License(s)
C11-0000136-LIC