A quarter, rolled.
10 x 0.7g prerolled joints.
Fast acting and long lasting, this is a quarter of Pacific Dream Rolled. Cultivated for its ability to release stress, lessens pain and depression without increasing anxiety. With a sweet and spicy inhale, thanks to Blue Dream, this sativa dominant hybrid has a potent petrol exhalation brought on by Pacific Gas that coats the whole back your your throat.
Pacific Reserve
Our Hybrid Greenhouse is a state-of-the-art facility located in Monterey County. Free of salts, we grow each plant in its own pot of organic soil with organic nutrient using chemical-free pest control.
C11-0000136-LIC