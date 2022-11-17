About this product
We love boosting familiar flavors and effects to new heights. This anytime-of-the-day Sativa starts with Ancient OG, to increase levels of focus and concentration, then finishes with Ruby Slippers, an exclusive cultivar known for igniting creativity as it helps you knock out your honey-do list. Starry Night has an earthy, pine inhalation with a blast of berry each time you exhale.
Our Hybrid Greenhouse is a state-of-the-art facility located in Monterey County. Free of salts, we grow each plant in its own pot of organic soil with organic nutrient using chemical-free pest control.
