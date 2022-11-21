About this product
This signature size features 0.7g of ground flower, hand tamped.
You smell the sweet aromatics of Papaya, a pheno that provides mental calmness which tends to lead to an increase in productivity. Presenting Tropaya, an Indica leaning hybrid that provides a clearheaded, super happy high with the taste of orange, lemon, and lime terpenes from Tropicanna. Together, Tropaya taps into a space where blissful creativity can flow.
Pacific Reserve
Our Hybrid Greenhouse is a state-of-the-art facility located in Monterey County. Free of salts, we grow each plant in its own pot of organic soil with organic nutrient using chemical-free pest control.
State License(s)
C11-0000136-LIC